$34.16 Million in Sales Expected for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) will announce sales of $34.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Celsius’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.08 million to $34.23 million. Celsius posted sales of $24.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Celsius will report full year sales of $129.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $129.14 million to $129.29 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $167.71 million, with estimates ranging from $166.08 million to $169.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Celsius.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 million. Celsius had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

In other news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 159,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $4,884,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $9,567,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CELH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 12,004.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 18,006 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 255.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 14,487 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $759,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CELH stock opened at $62.92 on Tuesday. Celsius has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $70.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 898.99 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.00.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

