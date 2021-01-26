Western Alliance Bancorporation to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.23. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.55.

NYSE:WAL opened at $70.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $73.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,511.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $351,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Marshall sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $4,412,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,929.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,894,138 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

