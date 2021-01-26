Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) in a research report issued on Thursday, January 21st. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. Cormark also issued estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO)’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

ERO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.50 to C$21.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$23.50.

ERO stock opened at C$19.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.35. The stock has a market cap of C$1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 54.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.82. Ero Copper Corp. has a 1 year low of C$8.40 and a 1 year high of C$23.20.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$125.67 million for the quarter.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

