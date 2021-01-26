nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

NCNO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nCino from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. nCino has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.86.

NCNO opened at $76.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.54. nCino has a twelve month low of $65.32 and a twelve month high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $54.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.52 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other nCino news, insider Sean Desmond sold 64,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $4,505,099.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 295,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $22,340,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 620,316 shares of company stock valued at $45,596,051.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of nCino in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of nCino in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of nCino in the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of nCino in the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. 34.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

