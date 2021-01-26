PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) PT Raised to $102.00 at Morgan Stanley

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PCAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of PACCAR from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of PACCAR from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.53.

Shares of PCAR opened at $97.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.92. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $49.11 and a 12 month high of $103.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

In other news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $8,385,514.56. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 688.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 163,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,116,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

