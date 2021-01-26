Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Given New $181.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $174.00 to $181.00 in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SBNY. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Signature Bank from $100.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Signature Bank from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.76.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $164.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $68.98 and a 52-week high of $164.25.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 44.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,490,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,297 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1,140.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 696,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after acquiring an additional 640,382 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,544,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 123.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 340,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,260,000 after purchasing an additional 188,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 11.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,610,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,811,000 after purchasing an additional 168,782 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

