STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Strata Skin Sciences, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the dermatology market. Its products include the XTRAC laser(R) and VTRAC(R) excimer lamp systems for treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo and other skin conditions as well as the MelaFind (R) system used for identification and management of melanoma skin cancer. Strata Skin Sciences, Inc., formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc., is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania. “

Get STRATA Skin Sciences alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright raised shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

SSKN stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.44. The stock has a market cap of $62.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 2.45. STRATA Skin Sciences has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 million. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 17.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.33%. Research analysts anticipate that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. Its products include XTRAC excimer laser and VTRAC lamp systems that are used for the treatment of skin disorders, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, and eczema, among others.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STRATA Skin Sciences (SSKN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.