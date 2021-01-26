Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Upgraded by Summit Insights to “Buy”

Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on STX. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.67.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $61.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.88. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $66.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 4,695 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $297,756.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,856.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 4,145 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $234,192.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,679,378 shares of company stock worth $284,719,242. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.0% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,034 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

