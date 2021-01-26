Brokers Set Expectations for Autoliv, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Autoliv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $2.73 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Autoliv’s FY2022 earnings at $8.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.33 EPS.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Autoliv from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Autoliv from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Barclays upgraded Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Autoliv from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.81.

ALV opened at $88.60 on Monday. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $38.16 and a fifty-two week high of $95.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.34 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.56 and a 200-day moving average of $80.63.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at $10,696,000. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 18,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $258,868.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

