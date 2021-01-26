SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) PT Raised to $550.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $440.00 to $550.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $389.87.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $480.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $127.39 and a one year high of $497.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $401.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $15,259,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.17, for a total transaction of $75,681.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,502,141.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 605,856 shares of company stock valued at $17,831,178 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,287,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,186,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,330,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 919,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,160,000 after acquiring an additional 93,102 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 374,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,114,000 after acquiring an additional 91,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 134,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,291,000 after purchasing an additional 77,403 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

