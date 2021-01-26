Truist Securiti Weighs in on EPR Properties’ FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EPR Properties in a report released on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.92. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for EPR Properties’ FY2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist upped their target price on EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $39.99 on Monday. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.84 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a current ratio of 15.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.83.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($1.48). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $63.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. EPR Properties’s revenue was down 62.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPR. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

