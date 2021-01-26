Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.75 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting. The company is developing intranasal formulation of Dexmedetomidine (Dex) for the treatment of post-operative pain and cancer breakthrough pain; sublingual formulation of Dex for the treatment of chronic pain; and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate to treat post-operative pain and neuropathic pain. Recro Pharma, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Recro Pharma in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ REPH opened at $3.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.74. Recro Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $19.21.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 million. Analysts predict that Recro Pharma will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Scp Vitalife Partners (Israel) sold 18,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $59,691.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 701,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,223.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 422.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 280,772 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 227,052 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 50.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 652,036 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 217,975 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 140.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 233,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 136,300 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 36.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 400,645 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 106,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.34% of the company’s stock.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products to pharmaceutical market in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Recro Pharma (REPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.