Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company had revenue of $598.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MMP opened at $45.33 on Tuesday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $64.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.08.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.32 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,689.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMP shares. Bank of America cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Argus cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.53.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

