Graphic Packaging (GPK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:GPK opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $18.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

Several research analysts recently commented on GPK shares. UBS Group started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

