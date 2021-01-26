Axos Financial (AX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $163.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.19 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Axos Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

NYSE:AX opened at $41.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.82. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.23.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $148,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,359.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AX shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Axos Financial from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price target on Axos Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Axos Financial in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axos Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.