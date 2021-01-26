Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lumentum Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. Optical Communications segment portfolio includes products used by Telecom and Datacom nanoelectromechanical systems and traditional as well as cloud/data center service providers. Commercial Lasers segment products serve its customers in markets and applications, such as manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, remote sensing and precision machining. Lumentum Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California. “

LITE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lumentum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $98.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68 and a beta of 1.05. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $59.06 and a 12 month high of $112.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.59 and its 200 day moving average is $86.78. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.30 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincent Retort sold 4,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $489,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,767 shares of company stock valued at $5,348,125. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Lumentum by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

