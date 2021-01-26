iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ECNS) Trading Up 1.3%

iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ECNS)’s share price were up 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.00 and last traded at $57.45. Approximately 81,544 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 172% from the average daily volume of 29,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.73.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.09.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.