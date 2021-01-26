VictoryShares USAA MSCI International Value Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:UIVM) Trading Down 0.3%

VictoryShares USAA MSCI International Value Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:UIVM)’s stock price were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.39 and last traded at $46.75. Approximately 2,448 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 3,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.88.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UIVM. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in VictoryShares USAA MSCI International Value Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares USAA MSCI International Value Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in VictoryShares USAA MSCI International Value Momentum ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,069,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,579,000 after acquiring an additional 679,920 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares USAA MSCI International Value Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares USAA MSCI International Value Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.