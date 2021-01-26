Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGV) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGV) were up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.02 and last traded at $28.02. Approximately 2,697 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 7,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.94.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.30.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGV) by 690.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 166,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,266 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 9.50% of Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF worth $4,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

