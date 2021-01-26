Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.64 Billion

Analysts expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) to post sales of $27.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chevron’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.12 billion and the highest is $29.28 billion. Chevron reported sales of $36.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full year sales of $98.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $94.56 billion to $102.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $120.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $116.33 billion to $124.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securiti cut their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.88.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 5.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 15.5% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 146,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $90.90 on Tuesday. Chevron has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $112.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.80, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

