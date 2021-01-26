Zacks: Analysts Expect Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.00 Million

Analysts expect Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) to announce sales of $14.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.00 million. Sotherly Hotels posted sales of $44.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 68.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full-year sales of $69.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $66.00 million to $72.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $117.15 million, with estimates ranging from $94.00 million to $140.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sotherly Hotels.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.42). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 38.08% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Sotherly Hotels at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SOHO opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The firm has a market cap of $39.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.30. Sotherly Hotels has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $6.46.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sotherly Hotels (SOHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.