KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) Given a €89.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KGX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.50 ($74.71) target price on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €69.13 ($81.32).

Get KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) alerts:

Shares of KGX stock opened at €73.00 ($85.88) on Friday. KION GROUP AG has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($96.26). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €72.85 and a 200-day moving average price of €71.38.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.