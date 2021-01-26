AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) PT Set at GBX 9,000 by Barclays

Barclays set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a report on Thursday, January 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 8,596.76 ($112.32).

AZN opened at GBX 7,897 ($103.17) on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a fifty-two week high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7,572.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8,182.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £103.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56.

In related news, insider Nazneen Rahman purchased 258 shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,679 ($100.33) per share, with a total value of £19,811.82 ($25,884.27).

About AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L)

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

