Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) had its target price raised by Lake Street Capital from $4.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westport Fuel Systems from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WPRT opened at $8.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.96. Westport Fuel Systems has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $8.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.67 and a beta of 1.76.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $65.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.65 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Westport Fuel Systems will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 344,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 251,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,165,343 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 80,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.