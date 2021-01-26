Truist Securiti Weighs in on Facebook, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Facebook in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now expects that the social networking company will post earnings of $8.84 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.81. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.04 EPS.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen upped their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $278.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $791.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $268.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.73.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 280.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total value of $112,114.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,957.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,342,137 shares of company stock valued at $365,637,255. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

