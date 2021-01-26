Nord/LB Analysts Give Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) a €140.00 Price Target

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WAF. Credit Suisse Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €115.00 ($135.29).

FRA WAF opened at €141.00 ($165.88) on Friday. Siltronic AG has a one year low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a one year high of €153.20 ($180.24). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €132.59 and its 200 day moving average price is €96.91.

Siltronic AG (WAF.F) Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

Read More: What is a back-end load?

Analyst Recommendations for Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF)

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic AG (WAF.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.