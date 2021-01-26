Nord/LB Analysts Give Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) a €140.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WAF. Credit Suisse Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €115.00 ($135.29).

FRA WAF opened at €141.00 ($165.88) on Friday. Siltronic AG has a one year low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a one year high of €153.20 ($180.24). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €132.59 and its 200 day moving average price is €96.91.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

