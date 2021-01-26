Analysts Issue Forecasts for Palantir Technologies Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. William Blair analyst K. Mielczarek anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.39) for the year. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Palantir Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PLTR. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $36.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.46. Palantir Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $39.58.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $289.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $1,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,271,249 shares in the company, valued at $35,885,734.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $3,241,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,302,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,483,049.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,703,544 shares of company stock valued at $81,261,633 in the last 90 days.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

