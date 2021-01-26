Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (NPI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE: NPI):

1/20/2021 – Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$56.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$47.50.

1/13/2021 – Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “negative” rating. They now have a C$52.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$45.00.

1/11/2021 – Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$45.00.

1/5/2021 – Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating. They now have a C$50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$45.00.

12/1/2020 – Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$46.00 to C$47.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:NPI opened at C$49.02 on Tuesday. Northland Power Inc. has a 12-month low of C$20.52 and a 12-month high of C$50.98. The stock has a market cap of C$9.88 billion and a PE ratio of 25.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$46.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.97.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$470.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$478.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.46%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

