FY2020 EPS Estimates for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Increased by Analyst

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Moody’s in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $10.29 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.09. William Blair also issued estimates for Moody’s’ FY2021 earnings at $10.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.45 EPS.

MCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.08.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $266.55 on Monday. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $164.19 and a 12 month high of $305.95. The firm has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $277.79 and a 200-day moving average of $281.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.50. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth $32,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 245.9% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 59.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $11,944,933.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at $75,851,530.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,547 shares of company stock worth $28,845,276 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

