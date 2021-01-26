FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Alphabet Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Piper Sandler issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alphabet in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion expects that the information services provider will earn $51.73 per share for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2020 earnings at $15.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $13.89 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $14.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $14.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $19.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $62.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $16.27 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $17.18 EPS.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,867.95.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,899.40 on Monday. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,934.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,772.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,634.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total transaction of $39,036.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.