Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Schaeffler in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Schaeffler’s FY2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Get Schaeffler alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Schaeffler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schaeffler has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCFLF opened at $7.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.06. Schaeffler has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Schaeffler had a negative return on equity of 25.97% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.