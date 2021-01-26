Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 2,330 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 186,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 7.4% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $36,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

VTI traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $201.46. 5,322,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,727,496. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.34. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $202.00.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

