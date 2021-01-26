Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect Horizon Bancorp to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.47 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%. On average, analysts expect Horizon Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ HBNC opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $750.80 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.31. Horizon Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In other news, Director Michele M. Magnuson sold 5,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $82,897.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HBNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

