NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG.TO) (NG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG.TO) (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG.TO) stock opened at C$11.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -108.76. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$6.40 and a 12 month high of C$18.00. The company has a current ratio of 63.25, a quick ratio of 40.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.21.

In other NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG.TO) news, Director Kalidas Madhavpeddi sold 69,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.86, for a total value of C$969,340.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,404 shares in the company, valued at C$1,114,399.44. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Anthony Lang sold 90,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.64, for a total value of C$1,139,837.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,188 shares in the company, valued at C$103,496.32. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 214,540 shares of company stock worth $2,913,035.

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the 50% interest owned Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

