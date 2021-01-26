Tekmar Group plc (TGP.L) (LON:TGP) Insider Alasdair MacDonald Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Tekmar Group plc (TGP.L) (LON:TGP) insider Alasdair MacDonald bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of £15,750 ($20,577.48).

Alasdair MacDonald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Alasdair MacDonald acquired 50,000 shares of Tekmar Group plc (TGP.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of £31,500 ($41,154.95).

TGP stock opened at GBX 63.50 ($0.83) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 65.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 79.40. Tekmar Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 23.50 ($0.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 172 ($2.25). The stock has a market capitalization of £32.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79.

Tekmar Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, installs, and sells subsea stability and protection solutions to offshore energy markets. The company offers subsea cable, and umbilical and flexible pipe protection systems; subsea engineering consulting services; and geotechnical design and consulting services, such as offshore structure foundation design, geohazard assessment, and subsea cable routing and burial assessment, as well as project management services.

