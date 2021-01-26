Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) (LON:MCL) Insider Paul Smith Sells 115,071 Shares

Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) (LON:MCL) insider Paul Smith sold 115,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.77), for a total value of £67,891.89 ($88,701.19).
Shares of MCL stock opened at GBX 50 ($0.65) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.10, a current ratio of 7.96 and a quick ratio of 7.58. Morses Club PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 132 ($1.72). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 51.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 47.92. The firm has a market cap of £66.27 million and a P/E ratio of 13.89.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. Morses Club PLC (MCL.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.
About Morses Club PLC (MCL.L)
Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers online lending and e-money current account services. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 85 branches and approximately 1,695 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.
