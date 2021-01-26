Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) (LON:MCL) Insider Paul Smith Sells 115,071 Shares

Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) (LON:MCL) insider Paul Smith sold 115,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.77), for a total value of £67,891.89 ($88,701.19).

Shares of MCL stock opened at GBX 50 ($0.65) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.10, a current ratio of 7.96 and a quick ratio of 7.58. Morses Club PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 132 ($1.72). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 51.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 47.92. The firm has a market cap of £66.27 million and a P/E ratio of 13.89.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. Morses Club PLC (MCL.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

About Morses Club PLC (MCL.L)

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers online lending and e-money current account services. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 85 branches and approximately 1,695 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

