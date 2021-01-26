ConocoPhillips (COP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect ConocoPhillips to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $42.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of -37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.09. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $61.83.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.28.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

