Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company operates in two segments: Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products; social products; discovery products; notifications; third-party online games. Weibo also develops mobile apps, such as Weibo Headlines; Weibo Weather and WeiDisk. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, including social display ads and promoted marketing products. Weibo Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, China. “

WB has been the subject of a number of other reports. CLSA raised their price target on shares of Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reduced their price target on shares of Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.06.

WB opened at $44.11 on Friday. Weibo has a twelve month low of $28.93 and a twelve month high of $48.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.30 and a 200-day moving average of $39.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 27th. The information services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Weibo had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $465.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Weibo’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 4.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 1.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 46.3% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 11,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 34.8% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 15,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 239.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 78,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 55,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

