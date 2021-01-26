Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UMPQUA HOLDINGS is a financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company engages primarily in the business of commercial and retail banking and the delivery of retail brokerage services. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Umpqua from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Umpqua from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Umpqua from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Umpqua from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Umpqua currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $15.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.21. Umpqua has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $18.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $358.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.73 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 7.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Umpqua will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Umpqua by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 127,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Umpqua by 205.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 39,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

