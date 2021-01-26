Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TTWO. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.97.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $203.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.80. The company has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $211.44.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $957.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.68 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total transaction of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,843.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,564,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,431,000 after buying an additional 1,670,546 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,388.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 297,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,120,000 after buying an additional 291,882 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 846,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,794,000 after buying an additional 259,597 shares during the period. Areion Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at $43,471,000. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 209.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 294,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,639,000 after purchasing an additional 199,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

