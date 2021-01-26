Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peloton Interactive creates fitness products. The brand’s content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, the Peloton Tread, and Peloton Digital, which provides a full slate of fitness offerings, anytime, anywhere, through IOS and Android as well as most tablets and computers. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. MKM Partners increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut Peloton Interactive from a neutral rating to a sell rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.14.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $157.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,244.86 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.53.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $757.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.74 million. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 232.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President William Lynch sold 169,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $16,961,036.64. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 129,924 shares in the company, valued at $13,006,691.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $2,230,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,655,898.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 707,197 shares of company stock valued at $88,710,156. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 402.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,283,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,726,000 after buying an additional 13,043,301 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth about $1,068,512,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 104.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,422,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,895,000 after buying an additional 4,304,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 227.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,759,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,853,000 after buying an additional 1,915,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 344.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,598,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,684,000 after buying an additional 1,239,450 shares in the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

