Zacks Investment Research Lowers PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PageGroup PLC operates as a recruitment consultancy. It provides recruitment services for permanent, contract and temporary staff at clerical and qualified professional and executive levels. PageGroup PLC, formerly known as Michael Page International plc, is based in Weybridge, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of PageGroup in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. PageGroup currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MPGPF opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.33. PageGroup has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $6.31.

PageGroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services. The company offers executive search services; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, and Page Outsourcing primary brands.

