Virios Therapeutics, LLC’s Quiet Period Will End on January 26th (NASDAQ:VIRI)

Virios Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:VIRI) quiet period will end on Tuesday, January 26th. Virios Therapeutics had issued 3,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 17th. The total size of the offering was $30,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Virios Therapeutics’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:VIRI opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. Virios Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $16.71.

About Virios Therapeutics

Virios Therapeutics, LLC, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. Its lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

