Vasta Platform Limited’s (NASDAQ:VSTA) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

Vasta Platform’s (NASDAQ:VSTA) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, January 27th. Vasta Platform had issued 18,575,492 shares in its public offering on July 31st. The total size of the offering was $352,934,348 based on an initial share price of $19.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VSTA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vasta Platform from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VSTA opened at $13.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.49. Vasta Platform has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $22.35.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vasta Platform in the 4th quarter worth $158,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vasta Platform in the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vasta Platform in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Vasta Platform in the 4th quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Vasta Platform in the 3rd quarter worth $1,235,000.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

