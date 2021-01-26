Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Trading Down 5.1% Following Insider Selling

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $20.71 and last traded at $21.05. Approximately 8,286,313 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 7,033,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.17.

Specifically, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $735,056,172.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKR. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.76.

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1.31, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 283.7% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

