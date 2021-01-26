Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $79.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Scholar Rock traded as high as $61.10 and last traded at $60.96, with a volume of 13269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.46.

SRRK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 150,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 11,768 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 25.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 124,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 25,263 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 20,045 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter valued at $2,985,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.25.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 365.84% and a negative return on equity of 80.16%. Research analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Scholar Rock Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, a novel inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.