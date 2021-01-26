Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $60.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cohu traded as high as $49.49 and last traded at $49.24, with a volume of 3579 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.36.

COHU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cohu from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Cohu from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.38.

In other Cohu news, VP Pascal Ronde sold 41,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $963,838.00. Also, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 25,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $865,063.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,371,880.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,804 shares of company stock worth $3,414,590. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cohu by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,604,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,155,000 after acquiring an additional 26,351 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Cohu by 4.0% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,465,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,174,000 after acquiring an additional 56,670 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cohu by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,435,000 after acquiring an additional 13,153 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cohu by 4.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,222,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 52,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 606,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,139,000 after purchasing an additional 105,800 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.44 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

About Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

