Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $50.00. The company traded as high as $40.79 and last traded at $40.66, with a volume of 7484 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.03.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LPX. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

In other news, EVP Neil Sherman sold 5,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $195,360.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,491,847.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason Paul Ringbloom sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $367,747.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 320.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 841 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3,185.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.82.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.12 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

