Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Maxim Group raised their price target on the stock from $2.00 to $14.00. The company traded as high as $11.43 and last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 87832 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Bionano Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.25 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.70.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNGO. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 849,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 100,001 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.91.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 510.42% and a negative return on equity of 749.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

