UBS Group Analysts Give Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) a €125.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AIR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €97.75 ($115.00).

AIR stock opened at €84.87 ($99.85) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €90.95 and a 200-day moving average price of €76.07. Airbus SE has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

